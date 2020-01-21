Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
1947 - 2020
Diane Richard Roy Obituary
Diane Richard Roy, 72, of Vernon, passed away on January 17, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1947, in Rockville daughter of the late Donald & Christine (Tyler) Richard. She graduated from Rockville High School and continued on to receive a Master's of Science from the University of Connecticut. Diane was married to Raymond E. Roy on September 8th 1973 and they were married for over 46 years. Diane worked as a Registered Nurse for various nursing homes within Connecticut and California. She was actively involved in the Eastern Star Organization and taught Judo for 34 years. Diane is survived by her husband Raymond E. Roy, two sons Donald S. Roy and David M. Roy and his wife Rosemary, grandchildren Erika R. Mize, Marissa A. Roy and Julia M. Roy, great grandchild Evelyn Mize, her sisters and spouses Bess & Harmon Howe, Donna & David Symonds and Janis Root, special friends Grandma Faye, Dorothy Whitehead and Linda Albert and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by both her parents. Relatives and friends are invited on Friday Jan. 24th from 1-3 pm to the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St. Manchester for a period of visitation prior to the 3 pm Funeral Service, with the Rev. Kevin Cavanaugh Officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 21, 2020
