Diane Rita Nichols, age 81, of Hebron and formerly of Westchester, passed away on May 20, 2020 at the Marlborough Health and Rehabilitation Center where she had been residing. Diane was born on August 12, 1938 in New York, NY, a daughter of the late Adelard and Gabrielle (Rousseau) Chicoine. She married her beloved husband Lawrence in 1956. The couple shared 42 years of marriage before he predeceased her in 1999. Diane was a communicant of the Church of the Holy Family in Hebron. She was also a member of the Sweet Adelines Chorus, Sound of New England Chapter; singing was her passion. Diane will be remembered fondly by her family as a fantastic baker and cook, best known for her baked beans and cheese balls, an avid reader who loved cats, angels and most importantly, her family. She will be sadly missed but always remembered with love by her daughter, Michelle and her husband Michael Montanile of Hebron; her son, Christopher Nichols of East Hartford; grandchildren, Timothy Loosemore and his wife Sabrina, Troy Loosemore; great-granddaughter, Olessa Mercer and her mother, Heather Mercer; and many extended family members and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Diane was predeceased by all of her siblings, Lorraine Craft, June Worski, Deloris Parker, and Robert Chicoine; and her daughter-in-law, Carol Prucha. A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 26th at 11 am in the New Hebron Cemetery, Wall St., Hebron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Church of the Holy Family, 185 Church St. Amston, CT 06231. The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.