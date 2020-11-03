Diane Rose Vitale, 61, of Rocky Hill, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 30th, 2020 in her home. She was the daughter of the late William and Rose Vitale. Diane is survived by her brother, William "Billy" Vitale and his wife Patricia of West Palm Beach, FL. her sister, Maria Johnson and her husband Eric of Wethersfield; and her nieces, Lauren Todd, Kristen Vitale, Rebecca Johnson, Samantha Johnson and a great niece Grace Todd. Diane recently retired from the State of Connecticut, which was very exciting for her. During this new chapter in her life, she explored fitness, self-care, and further connecting with her Catholic faith. Diane was a member of the St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, which was founded over 40 years ago and would go to church very early to get her seat and greet everyone with a smile. She would also read passages during mass. Diane loved crossword puzzles, reading, and going out to breakfast but her most cherished times were spent surrounded by her family, especially during the holidays. There is nothing in the world that she loved more than her nieces who were closest to her heart. Diane will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (November 6, 2020) at 11 AM in St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 280 Brook St. Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill just prior to leaving for church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited and masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Josephine Bakhita Parish, 767 Elm St. Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. To share online expressions of sympathy, memories, and photo tributes or to order flowers please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
