1/
Diane Rose Vitale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Rose Vitale, 61, of Rocky Hill, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 30th, 2020 in her home. She was the daughter of the late William and Rose Vitale. Diane is survived by her brother, William "Billy" Vitale and his wife Patricia of West Palm Beach, FL. her sister, Maria Johnson and her husband Eric of Wethersfield; and her nieces, Lauren Todd, Kristen Vitale, Rebecca Johnson, Samantha Johnson and a great niece Grace Todd. Diane recently retired from the State of Connecticut, which was very exciting for her. During this new chapter in her life, she explored fitness, self-care, and further connecting with her Catholic faith. Diane was a member of the St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, which was founded over 40 years ago and would go to church very early to get her seat and greet everyone with a smile. She would also read passages during mass. Diane loved crossword puzzles, reading, and going out to breakfast but her most cherished times were spent surrounded by her family, especially during the holidays. There is nothing in the world that she loved more than her nieces who were closest to her heart. Diane will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (November 6, 2020) at 11 AM in St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 280 Brook St. Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill just prior to leaving for church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited and masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Josephine Bakhita Parish, 767 Elm St. Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. To share online expressions of sympathy, memories, and photo tributes or to order flowers please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Burial
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved