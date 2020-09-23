Diane Sard

Diane (Rose) Sard, 89, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of West Hartford, and Bloomfield, CT, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Florida, joining her husband of over 70 years, Seymour H. Sard, who passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Brookline, MA, she was the daughter of the late Louis J. and Sadie (Hacker) Rose. She leaves her daughters, Cheryl Sard of Avon, CT and Ellen Sard and her partner Richard Salus of Sudbury, MA; her son, Jeffrey Sard and his wife Lori of West Hartford, CT; her grandchildren, Alissa Gordon of Brooklyn, NY, Scott Gordon of San Francisco, CA, Lindsay Sard of San Francisco, CA, and Brandon Sard of West Hartford, CT; and her nephew and niece, Lou Rose and his wife Jamie of San Francisco, CA and Alexandra Rose of Monmouth Beach, NJ. She was predeceased by her brother Louis J. Rose Jr. Diane was a loving wife and mother, and adored her four grandchildren. She met the love of her life, Seymour, on a blind date when she was 16 years old, marrying him when she was 18. Her holiday dinners were famous, full of brisket, jello molds, and an open invitation for anyone in need of a place to go. She loved when family would come to visit, and would always fill the fridge with everyone's favorite foods before their arrival. She loved golf, playing canasta with her friends, and Broadway music. She was an avid reader, and saw every episode of Law and Order multiple times. Diane was kind and generous, always thinking of others before herself. Diane will be buried alongside her beloved husband Seymour in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Diane, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
.