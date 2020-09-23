Diane (Miller) Surwill, 76, of Henrico, NC, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born August 7, 1944 in Hartford, CT where she lived until retiring to North Carolina in 2010. Diane was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Dieter) Miller. Diane was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph F. Surwill of North Carolina, her granddaughter Alisa Allard, of CT and her brother William Miller of CT. She is survived by her children Kimberly M. Allard, Wayne R. Allard (Donna), Michele R. Rawson (John), all of Connecticut, and Joe's children, Anne Marie Lussier (James) of Georgia and Joseph F. Surwill Jr. of CT; sisters, Margie Adams, Marilyn Fagnoni both of CT, and brothers, Wayne Miller and Colin Miller both of Florida. Diane was blessed with six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, friends, dogs and traveling. She will be dearly missed by all. Calling hours to be held Saturday September 26th from 9-11am at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home at 167 old Harford Rd Colchester CT followed by burial at Saint Andrew's Cemetery, Gillettes Lane, Colchester CT. Masks are mandatory and social distancing must be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, the American Heart Association
, or your favorite charity
.