Dianne Morgan Whitfield, 87, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020. Dianne was born on December 1,1932 and was the first child of Willis and Helen Morgan of Ramsey, New Jersey. She is preceded in death by husband Alan Whitfield and brother David Morgan. She is survived by her children Gary (Kathy), Mark (Roberta) and Kathleen, and her grandchildren Kendall (Josh), Janelle, Owen, Annalee, Blake and Ellena. Dianne grew up in Montclair, New Jersey and attended Oberlin College in Ohio. Due to her father's passing at an early age, Dianne was unable to complete her tenure at Oberlin and returned home to help support her family. Soon thereafter, Dianne married her childhood sweetheart Alan Whitfield on June 19, 1954. The young couple moved to Dayton, Ohio and started their family together with the birth of their sons Gary and Mark. Upon Alan's departure from the Air Force in 1959, they moved to Glastonbury, Connecticut where they welcomed their daughter Kathleen. While Alan was busy starting his professional career at Kaman Aerospace, Dianne embarked on her new life as mother and homemaker. She worked tirelessly to make her family's home a warm and inviting one, and her devotion to her children never wavered. Whether it was picking them up when they fell, drying a tearful eye when they cried, or simply offering a hug and saying "everything's going to be ok," Dianne created a home filled with comfort and care. In 1971, Dianne decided to add a new chapter to her life by becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. Never one to back down from a challenge, she started her nursing career working the graveyard shift in the emergency room at Hartford Hospital. Her desire to care for others continued when she later joined the practice of Glastonbury physician Dr. Robert Drury. Dianne and Alan cherished bringing their family together, and fun-filled vacations were a cornerstone of their lives. They spent many summers on the beaches of Long Island and Rhode Island, and enjoyed winter ski trips to Colorado where they resided in their later years. Dianne will be truly missed by all who knew and spent time with her. She had sparkling hazel eyes that could light up a room, an infectious laugh, and a genuine interest in everyone around her. Dianne and Alan spent their final years together traveling to many faraway places and Dianne would often comment "how great it was to get away, but how nice it was to come home." That's because home was where Dianne's heart truly was, and she made sure it was a loving one for all of us. Dianne's family will be holding a private ceremony in the near future celebrating her wonderful life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store