Diantha "Dee" Dower
1929 - 2020
Diantha "Dee" (Holbrook) Dower, 90, of Brooklyn, CT died in her sleep at Pierce Memorial Home on May 19, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on September 21, 1929, daughter of the late Marjorie Pike and George Treat Holbrook. Dee graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1947, and Westbrook College, Maine with a degree in Art. She had a lifelong appreciation of and talent for art and could quickly whip up a caricature or drawing. Living close to New York City in New Jersey, she often visited its many museums and instilled in her children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews her love of museums and art. She also loved music including musicals (best seen live) and operas (good for cleaning the house). Dee enjoyed singing in choirs both at church and then at The Pierce Home. Dee worked devotedly as a teacher for over 50 years, a job that she excelled at and truly enjoyed doing until retiring. She is fondly remembered at Woodstock Academy by staff and generations of students, who she enjoyed seeing in the years following their graduations. She was predeceased by her husband, Phillip Dower. She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and three great-Grandchildren. Son, Rick Disch, of Brunswick, ME. Daughter Sarah Robinson (Gabe), their children Rob Robinson (Brittany), grandchildren, Lincoln and Baron; Sabra Mitchell (Jacques) and their son, Jacques Jr. , Daughter, Maggie Domas and her children George and Charlie (Ariel). She is also survived by her sister, Tammy Harris (John) and their children Douglas "Deke" Harris (Angie), Miranda Bergmeier (Tyler) and daughter, Lilly, and Geordie Harris (Deshea) and children, Lucas and Ruby. Dee is also survived by her brother George "Zeb" (Janet) and their children; Matthew, Elizabeth and her children Gregory and Lauren, Johannah and her children Paulo and Sam. Dee remained close with her late husband's nieces and nephews; Ceila, Nat, Jack, Gail, Andy, Beth, Barb, Herbie, and their families. Her family would like to thank the staff of Pierce Memorial Home, who became an extended family during her years with them. There will be a memorial service at the convenience of the family. Cremation Society of Connecticut has care of the arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
