|
|
Dijonah Lamonique Simpson "Dee-Dee, 25, of Hartford, CT passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. immediately following the viewing. Burial will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT. Dee-Dee's family will receive relatives and friends Friday, January 17, from 9 – 11 a.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Homes, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT. For online condolences and to view the full obituary, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020