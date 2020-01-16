Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Dijonah Lamonique "Dee-Dee" Simpson

Dijonah Lamonique Simpson "Dee-Dee, 25, of Hartford, CT passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. immediately following the viewing. Burial will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT. Dee-Dee's family will receive relatives and friends Friday, January 17, from 9 – 11 a.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Homes, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT. For online condolences and to view the full obituary, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
