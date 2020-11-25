Dina M. Golas, 53, of Glen Ridge, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020. Dina was the loving daughter of Michael and Kathleen (Camosci) Golas of West Hartford. Dina graduated from Wm. Hall High School, where she was selected by her peers to give the commencement address. She received degrees from Union College (BS) and UConn (MBA). Dina spent her entire career on Wall Street, most recently with RW Baird, NYC, as Managing Director, Institutional Equity Sales. Dina was an amazing woman who raised two incredible sons, Kevin and Nicholas Richardson and who actively encouraged their varied activities including Kevin's experiments and Nick's athletic events. To know Dina was to love Dina. She had a zest for life like no other and was loved and respected by the many people whose lives she touched over the years. We miss her and her beautiful smile, love of family, tenacity, kindness, generosity, and bravery. Her loving father, Michael shared "To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded." Emerson. Dina always had a strong work ethic. The relationships she built over the years developed into many long-lasting friendships. She found time to be active in the Glen Ridge community; she was an extraordinary fund raiser and was a certified domestic violence counselor with the Montclair Police Dept. Recently, she was named to the Board of Directors for Fight Colorectal Cancer. Dina's passion became the game of golf. She was on the Board for the Women's New Jersey Golf Assn, was part of the Women's Metropolitan Golf and Mid-Jersey Golf Assns. She was twice named the Women's Champion at Rock Spring Club and shot two hole-in-ones during one week at the Glen Ridge Country Club. In addition to her parents and sons, Dina is survived by her loving partner, Greg Moran, her best friend and sister, Lynne Ringquist (Scott), and their children, Jackson, Tyler, and Sophie, her loving brother, John Golas, and his children Sydney, Samantha and Sloan and John's partner, Stacie Ellis, and extended family and many friends who loved her dearly. A memorial celebration of Dina's life will be held when it is safe to do so. In memory of Dina, please don't delay getting a colonoscopy. Donations may be made to Fight CRC, 134 Park Central Sq., Springfield, MO 65806 or fightcolorectalcancer.org
.