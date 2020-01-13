Home

Dionisio Centeno of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday January 9th surrounded by loved ones. Born in Cidra Puerto Rico on 12/12/49 as the 3rd of 13 children born from Perfecto Centeno and Dominga Centeno-Rivera. He is survived by his life long partner, friend and mother of his 4 children Tomasita Centeno. His four children Dionisio Centeno Jr., Rose-Marie Centeno, Leslie Centeno and Cristalie Centeno. 16 grandchildren and 7 great grand children. The wake will be held on Thursday January 16th from 5:30pm to 9:00pm. At Deleon Funeral Home in Hartford Ct. The funeral will be held on Friday January 17th at 10:00am at St. Lawrence O'toole Church located on 494 New Britain Hartford, CT 06106. Followed by the burial at Mount Sait Benedict Cemetery 1Cottage Grove Rd Bloomfield, CT 06002
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 13, 2020
