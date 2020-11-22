Diva Andrea Russo Anderson, 60, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in North Carolina. Diva was born September 13, 1960 in New Britain, Connecticut to the late Santo Russo and Nadia (Marzi) Russo Chudzik. She was a graduate of New Britain High School and continued her education to become a licensed hair dresser and cosmetician. Diva began a long career with Lifetouch, Inc. as a photographer and salesperson in 1983. In 1993 she became an account supervisor at the Lifetouch lab in Derby, CT. Diva moved to Upland, California in 1997 where she shared management with her husband, Gary, of the Lifetouch AC territory covering a sizeable part of Southern California. North Carolina was the next stop for Diva where she worked as office manager at the Lifetouch Hub in Charlotte. Her ability to analyze and solve problems made her a valuable asset. Unfortunately Diva experienced an unexplained total loss of hearing, and although she wanted to continue working she regretfully retired in 2014. Diva was as unique and special as her name. She had an enormous heart and was generous with everyone she met. Some of the best times of her life were spent on "Gracie's Mini Farm," the name she gave to her home in North Carolina. Diva had a smile as bright as her spirit. Diva is survived by her beloved husband, Gary Anderson of North Carolina and her children whom she cherished: David Scarfo of Florida and Emilia Scarfo of North Carolina. She is also survived by her siblings: James Russo, Laura (Russo) Labrecque and her husband Roger, and Dean Russo and his wife Laurie. In addition, Diva is survived by several nieces and nephews including her "sunshine," Grace Russo. She was predeceased by her stepfather, Michael P. Chudzik. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org
.