Dolores Armstrong
Dolores Armstrong, 78, of Manchester, the wife of the late Russell Armstrong, died peacefully in her home on August 26, 2020. Born in Manchester, April 24, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Prevost) Rushford and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of the humane society. She is survived by her children Scott Spear of Bolton, Gregg Spear of South Glastonbury, and Lucia Zito; her grandchildren Sarah and Taylor Spear, Cassandra Zito, John Zito IV and Kevin Chalk Jr.; her great-grandson Everett; her siblings, to whom she acted as matriarch, Paul Rushford, Carol Allen and Debbie Rushford; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday (September 2nd) at 11:00 a.m. at East Cemetery, Manchester. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
