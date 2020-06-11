Dolores Catherine Pellegrini passed away on Tuesday June 9th in St. Louis Park MN surrounded by her three sons and loving memories of her daughter. Dolores was born on December 28, 1940 in Westfield Massachusetts, daughter of Catherine (Wozniak) and Greeno Pellegrini. She graduated from Our Lady of the Angels academy in Enfield CT and married/raised her family in Windsor Locks CT. She was pre-deceased by her ex-husband Bernard Bernaski. Dolores retired to Clearwater Beach FL in July 2000 to enjoy the sun, water, and good friends. In 2019 she moved into the Summerwood community in Chanhassen MN to be close to family. She is survived by her three sons - Steven Bernaski of Dawsonville GA, Kevin Bernaski of Chanhassen MN, and Michael Bernaski of Chanhassen MN, and five grandchildren – Tanya Petronchak of Boston MA, Nicholas Petronchak of Thomaston CT, and Elle, Anton and Emma Bernaski of Chanhassen MN. Dolores was known to her grandchildren as "Gaga" and loved by her daughters in law Judi and Michelle Bernaski. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Elaine. A private mass will be celebrated with her immediate family and public memorial services will be planned at St Jerome's Catholic Church in Largo Florida and St Mary's Church in Windsor Locks Connecticut. Dolores will be remembered by her family/friends as easy going and loving. Her death was precipitated by complications arising from an infection (not Covid). Although she will be deeply missed, Dolores is finally without pain and at peace. Should you chose to make a donation in her memory, she loved children, history and nature.



