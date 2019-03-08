Dolores (Pinney) Griffith, 94, wife of the late Frank E. Griffiith, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Bloomfield, daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Mullen) Pinney, she was raised there and graduated from Bloomfield High School. She lived there until moving to Windsor where she lived for 40 years. She had been employed by the Traveler's Insurance Company before retiring. Dolores was a church organist for St. Gabriel's Church for many years. She was an avid golfer, playing in women's leagues at both the former Millbrook Golf Club and the Copper Hill Golf Club. Family was her priority, and she raised five children after the death of her husband in 1957. She leaves her five children Robert F. Griffith and his husband Craig Nolan, MD of NYC, Thomas F. Griffith and his wife Danielle of San Diego, CA, Patricia A. Howard and her husband James of Enfield, Lorraine Syman and her husband Stanley of Garrattsville, NY, and Richard E. Griffith of East Hartford; five grandchildren James and his wife Amber, Elizabeth Davison and her husband Adam, Alex Griffith, Rachael Griffith and husband Torben Hesse, and Caitlyn Syman; a greatgrandchild Zoe Davison; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Frank, she was predeceased by a brother Eugene Pinney and a sister Lois Poirot. Her family will receive friends Friday March 8, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the CARMON POQUONOCK FUNERAL HOME, 1816 Poquonock Avenue, Poquonock section of Windsor. Family and friends may gather Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9 AM at CARMON'S in POQUONOCK followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Saint Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel's Church, 379 Broad Street, Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Donations may be made to the March of Dimes CT,112 Turnpike Road, Suite 300, Westborough, MA 01581. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary