|
|
Dolores H. Meehan, 88, the beloved wife of the late New Britain Police Lieutenant William P. Meehan, died peacefully surrounded by her family at the home of her son Kevin and his wife, Eileen, where wonderful care was given to her. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late Louis and Josephine Doty, she lived in New Britain, Bristol, Rocky Hill and most recently in Southington. She retired from the State of Connecticut, Labor Department after many years and was a member of St. Joseph's Church. Mrs. Meehan is survived by four sons James and his wife Cheryl, William and his wife Mariam, Kevin and his wife Eileen and Michael and his wife Karen; her grandchildren Kelly De Bellis (Michael), Melissa Sweeney (Ben) Laura Meehan (Colleen), Maggie Meehan (Aaron Allen), Donald Meehan (Alyssa), Molly Meehan, Caitlyn Mullins (Jack), William Meehan (Onja), Sarah Tishelman (David), Sean Meehan; her great grandchildren Justin, Emily and Mason DeBellis, Nolan and Sophie Meehan, Claire and Madelyn Sweeney, Conor and Rowan Allen and Victoria and Killian Mullins, a sister Patricia Mountain of Maine and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Joyce Suese and a brother Louis Doty, a grandson Patrick Meehan and a great grandson Jameson Pope. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private, with burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartford Healthcare at Home 1290 Silas Deane Highway Wethersfield, CT 06109. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020