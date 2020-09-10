Dolores M. Appleby, age 79, was killed in a tragic automobile accident caused by a hit and run driver in St Augustine, FL on Wednesday Sept. 2nd. Dee, as she is known to all her friends and loved ones, was a lifelong resident of New Britain, CT. Dee worked for 45 years at the Cromwell Kmart and upon retiring worked as a clerk in Plainville's Big Y. Plagued by recent poor health, Dee moved to Florida in July of this year to be cared for by her extended family, sister in law Phyllis Appleby, (who was so much more than that to Dee) and Phyllis' children. Dolores was predeceased by her father, George H. Appleby, mother, Helen E. Appleby, brother Robert J Appleby, and sister, Nancy G. Lusitani. She leaves behind her brother George Appleby and his fiancée, Shirley Palfy, of Lady Lake, FL. Also surviving are her late brother Bob's family, wife, Phyllis, nieces Kate Bresee, Carolyn Piazza, Linda Dobson and nephew Robert Appleby, her late sister Nancy's family, husband Anthony Lusitani, nieces Denise Tabazewski, Doreen Carrillo, nephews Anthony Jr., Marc and David Lusitani and her brother George's children, nieces Christine Cannon, and Susan Ventura and nephews George Jr. and Patrick Appleby, along with cousins Joanne Silveri, Joe Kuzia, and Ron Kuzia. Dee was like a mother to all her nieces and nephews along with their children. In our family when you heard "Aunt Dee" you also felt the love and respect associated with that name. Her unconditional love and thoughtfulness will not be forgotten. Dee loved to entertain and her "Deck" was the scene of many, many cookouts (Kmart Girls) and family celebrations. Playing cards was a passion with Dee, with about 20 years of "Shanghai" played in her kitchen, always attended by her best friends, Gail and Armand Daigle. The games were often wild and heated, but when the desserts came out, the love returned. A very special thanks goes out to Denise, Kate and Mike Bresee , Linda, Ronnie and George Jr. for their untold hours and devotion spent in getting Dee to Florida. Dee had a very hard time leaving her home in New Britain, with all it's great memories but, with all the love she felt and received in Florida, Dee left this world a happy person. The family asks for your thoughts and prayers for Dee's loving niece and caregiver, Linda Dobson, who was critically injured in this car accident and is just starting her long and painful journey of surgeries and healing. There will not be a memorial service at this time due to COVID concerns.



