Dolores Mazzarella Renstrom, 86, longtime resident of Rocky Hill, beloved wife of previously deceased Richard Roland Renstrom, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 18th, 2020 in Rocky Hill. Dolores Mazzarella grew up as a first generation American, being born of Anthony Joseph Mazzarella and Mary Paieski in Hartford, CT in the year 1933. Dolores grew up going to St. Joseph's elementary and Hartford High School, and later on marrying the love of her life, Richard Renstrom, a Korean War veteran. Dolores went on to become the "greatest" mother for her children, Brian, Richard, and Holly. As a mother, she is remembered for being old school – loyal and unwavering for her family. To her legacy, Grandma Dolores was the gatekeeper of all information – a loyal confidant, and peacekeeper for those she cared about most. She will be sorely missed as the advisor, role model, and smiling face for the many grandchildren whom looked up to her. As a patient – Dolores had "graduated" from hospice care as many as five times over the past ten years. Emulating this foundational level of toughness – her family will continue this legacy of undying tenacity. Dolores has joined her lifelong friend and love Richard; they will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by their families: her children, Brian and Mary Renstrom of Hingham, MA, Richard and Doreen Renstrom of Rocky Hill, CT, Holly Renstrom of Norwich, CT; as well as six cherished grandchildren, Richard Renstrom, of Rocky Hill, CT, Lauren Renstrom Lane and Eric, of Granville, MA, Patrick Renstrom, of Hingham, MA, Caitlyn Renstrom, of East Hampton, CT, Alyssa and Nicole Benvenga, of Wethersfield, CT; and one adored great-grandchild, Jaxson Daniels Lane of Granville, MA. A private burial and service for Dolores' life will be held Thursday, April 23rd at Rose Hill Cemetery. The Renstrom family would like to thank Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill, CT for their care and service. Remembrances and donations can be sent in Dolores Renstrom's name to the (https://act.alz.org/).
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2020