Dolores Vanderbilt, née Dolores Marie Balinas, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Hartford Hospital on Monday, March 16th. Dolores was born on July 20, 1931 in Scranton, Pennsylvania where she was raised and educated. Dolores always loved to read; she worked with books, retiring after many years of serving as a trusted librarian for LIMRA, a worldwide research, learning and development organization. In the 1950s, Dolores moved to Hartford, Connecticut with her beloved mother, Julia Balinas, to live with her sister, Eleanor Lankin and brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph J. Lankin. Living in the same household, she helped raise her niece and nephew, Joellyn and Jeff Lankin. Dolores married the love of her life, Eugene Vanderbilt, whom she met at LIMRA in the mid-1970s. They were married for 25 years. Gene passed away almost 20 years to the day of Dolores' passing (March 10, 2000). Dolores' father passed away when she was only a few years old. She was pre-deceased by all other members of her immediate family (Julia Balinas, Anthony and Ann Marie Balinas, Eleanor and Joseph Lankin). Dolores was affectionately known as "Auntie." She was loved and admired by many nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and acquaintances. Survivors include niece Joellyn Lankin, nephew Jeff Lankin (and wife, Janet Kendall), grand-nephew Bobby Lankin and grand-nieces Julia Lankin, Sophia Lankin and Ellie Lankin, nephews Anthony Balinas, Michael Balinas, and niece Michelle Giovagnoli. Dolores was an active member for many years of the West Hartford United Methodist Church. She participated in book clubs and enjoyed playing bridge. She loved family holidays and celebrations.Dolores was colorful, organized, beautiful, smart, and above all, loving. She was absolutely the "best Auntie ever." She will be dearly missed. Due to current health care concerns caused by the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. She was interred at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford on March 21. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name (Dolores Vanderbilt) to the West Hartford United Methodist Church at 1358 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06110. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020