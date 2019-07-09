Dolores M. (Kulpik) Daly, 93, widow of Francis (Frank) C. Daly of Simsbury died Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born in Avon, CT to the late Anthony Kulpik and Margaret Kulpik Turner. She leaves a son, Dennis Daly and his wife, Sandra of Hilton Head, SC; a granddaughter, Lindsay Daly of Hilton Head, SC; a grandson, Tyler Daly of Salt Lake City; a brother, Theodore Kulpik of West Palm Beach, FL; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to express its gratitude to the entire staff of McLean Home, with special thanks to Unit 4 Skyview for the care and attention given to Dolores over the years. She valued the kindness and generosity of her many friends among the patients, the staff, and the volunteers at McLean. There are no calling hours and the burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in Dolores memory may be made to either: McLean Home, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070, or Oak Hill, 120 Holcomb Street, Hartford, CT 06112 Attn: NEAT (New England Assistive Technology) Center. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019