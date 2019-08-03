Home

Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
99 East Main St
Torrington, CT
Dolores R. Gerardi


1932 - 2019
Dolores R. (Hashim) Gerardi, 86, of Torrington, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT. She was the beloved wife for 59 years of the late Donatantonio Gerardi, Jr., who preceded her in death on July 15, 2018. Dolores was born December 20, 1932, in Pittsfield, MA, daughter of the late Michael and Alice (Simon) Hashim. She was a graduate of Pittsfield High School. After raising her family, was employed as an administrative assistant at the Torringford School until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, especially making Lebanese and Italian foods throughout her life, and during her retirement, she enjoyed travel to Italy and annual visits to Cape Cod with her family and friends. Dolores was a loyal and caring friend who had an unfailingly positive attitude. She enjoyed doting on her grandchildren while making their favorite foods and was a devoted caretaker to her husband during his illness. She was a loyal parishioner of St. Peter Church. She is survived by three children, Michael Gerardi and his wife Beverly of Brunswick, ME, Alice Prunk and her husband Dr. Steven Prunk of Farmington, CT, Dr. Daniel Gerardi and his wife Darlene of West Simsbury, CT; eight grandchildren, Eli Gerardi of Pittsfield, MA, Angelo Gerardi of Brunswick, ME, Matthew, Andrew, Michael Prunk of Farmington, CT, Dominic, Michele and Daniel Gerardi of West Simsbury, CT; two brothers, Michael Hashim and his wife Cynthia of Pittsfield, MA, Robert Hashim and his wife Helen of Poway, CA, as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by a brother, Lawrence Hashim, two sisters, Elinor Hashim and Grace Henry and her step mother Evelyn Hashim. The Gerardi family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center for their dedication and compassion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 99 East Main St., Torrington. Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at St. Peter Church. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Francis Hospital Cancer Center, Saint Francis Foundation, 95 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105 or to () Condolences may be sent to the Gerardi family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 3, 2019
