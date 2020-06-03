Dolores (Cunningham) Saunders, beloved wife of Thurman Saunders, Jr. of Hartford, transitioned to eternity, on Tuesday, May 25, at Westside Care Center, East Hartford. She is the daughter of the late Gladys Pounds and her foster parents, the late Herman and Ruth Cunningham, who were founding members of the St. James Missionary Baptist Church, New Britain. A graduate of Pulaski Senior High School, New Britain, Dolores also attended the University of Hartford and the Morse School of Business where she received a degree in Business Administration. Dolores was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church, Windsor, where she sang with the Concert Choir and was active in the church's Cub Scouts ministry. As an accomplished soloist, Dolores gave gospel and classical performances throughout the state of CT. She retired from the State of CT Labor Department with 33 years of service. Dolores is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thurman H. Saunders, Jr., two sons, Cory J. Saunders (Tinisha Graham) of West Hartford and Thurman J. Saunders of Hartford; a granddaughter, K'orie Saunders of West Hartford; two sisters, Doreen Myrick (Lou) of Hartford, and Jubae Knight, of SC; six bonus sisters, Sandra Cunningham; Donna Campbell (Marvin), Hartford; Lily Richardson, Bloomfield; Joyce Bivans (Michael) Windsor; Brenda Spikes (Joseph), Meriden; Susan Clements, Middletown; and a brother, Morris Knight of Hartford; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was also the Godmother of Rhashim Campbell of GA. A Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue in Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Saunders family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church, Windsor.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.