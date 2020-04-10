|
Dolores Preisser Palme Visconti, 91, of West Hartford, passed away Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at the Hebrew Center Health & Rehabilitation. She was predeceased by her first husband Joseph Palme in 1981; her second husband Joseph Visconti in 2007; and her dear sister Lois Preisser Roth. Born in New Britain, CT, to the late Gustaf and Bernice (Plucas) Preisser, Dolores was a graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1946. She spent her career with and retired from Amtrak, and was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. Dolores was exceptionally adventurous and well-traveled. Her passions in life included skiing with her ski club, hiking, mountain climbing in the Grand Tetons, gardening, and not least baking. Dolores' annual tin of Christmas cookies was the maker of holiday memories. What truly defined Dolores was her love and dedication to family and friends, all of whom knew her fearlessness and determination, her unflappable and loyal nature, and her graciousness. She so loved and was loved deeply by her sisters, niece, nephews, and all extended family. Surviving is her sister, Elaine Preisser Aube of Bloomfield; niece Denice Aube Brandon; nephews Rene and Marc Aube; and five step-children. A private graveside service will be held at Granby Cemetery in Granby. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Park Foundation. Carlson Funeral Home in New Britain is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020