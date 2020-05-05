Dolores (Propiescus) Zlotkowski, 88, long time resident of Newington, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 1, 2020 several hours after her brother, Robert. Born in Hartford to the late Bruno and Mary (Kupchunas) Propiescus, she attended local schools and later was employed by the Newington Children's Hospital as the Assistant Director of Charitable Funding. Dolores was a loving, funny woman who was fiercely loyal to her family. As Alzheimer's disease slowly took her memories, it never took her spirit or sense of humor. Left to mourn her passing is Chester Zlotkowski, her loving husband of 63 years; her children, Sandra Zlotkowski, Teresa Allen and husband Mark and Thomas Zlotkowski; her grandchildren: Lauren Allen, Megan Allen and Shannon Drozd and husband Nelson as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her siblings: Daniel, George and Robert Propiescus, Eleanor Leggo and Anna Mae Garvis. Dolores will be laid to rest privately in West Meadow Cemetery. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.