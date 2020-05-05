Dolores Zlotkowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores (Propiescus) Zlotkowski, 88, long time resident of Newington, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 1, 2020 several hours after her brother, Robert. Born in Hartford to the late Bruno and Mary (Kupchunas) Propiescus, she attended local schools and later was employed by the Newington Children's Hospital as the Assistant Director of Charitable Funding. Dolores was a loving, funny woman who was fiercely loyal to her family. As Alzheimer's disease slowly took her memories, it never took her spirit or sense of humor. Left to mourn her passing is Chester Zlotkowski, her loving husband of 63 years; her children, Sandra Zlotkowski, Teresa Allen and husband Mark and Thomas Zlotkowski; her grandchildren: Lauren Allen, Megan Allen and Shannon Drozd and husband Nelson as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her siblings: Daniel, George and Robert Propiescus, Eleanor Leggo and Anna Mae Garvis. Dolores will be laid to rest privately in West Meadow Cemetery. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved