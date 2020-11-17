Domenic A. Zacchio, 88, of Avon, Retired Chief of the Avon Police Department, beloved husband of Lorraine (Dicker) Zacchio, passed away suddenly November 14, 2020, after living a full and eventful life. Born June 12, 1932, he was raised in Cromwell, and after graduating from Wethersfield High School, joined the Marine Corps and served in Korea. There, he earned many medals, including a Bronze Star with Valor and a Purple Heart. After returning, he hung up one uniform for another, and became a Wethersfield Police Officer in 1954. While there, he distinguished himself in many ways, one of them as a Top Bullseye Competitor in the United States and rose through the ranks swiftly. After graduating from the FBI academy in 1966, he became a top candidate for a Chief position, and landed in Avon in 1968 where he served the community well. He grew and modernized the department before retiring in 1983; then became a commercial real estate agent and developer. Dom had many talents and passions, including serving as the President of Pond Place Association, faithfully serving as an usher at St. Ann's Church, restoring cars, woodworking, repairing antique clocks, playing guitar, singing, and much more; there was nothing he couldn't do. He was a member of the Gildo Consolini VFW Post 3272, Prince Thomas of Savoy Society, a life member of the New England Chiefs of Police Association, a former Lion, the National Association of Watch and Clock Makers, and the daily lunch club with his dear friends at Luke's Donuts, something he looked forward to each day. He was a man of principal, character, faith, conviction, generosity and above all else, family. He was quick with a joke, was a great storyteller, and was as tough as nails. Besides his wife Lorraine of Avon, he leaves a brother Tony (Carol) of Winsted, sister Anna Greenwood (Bill) and brother Joe of Wethersfield; his former wife and mother of his children, Frances Zacchio, son Michael (Noreen Randazzo), daughter Julie Crawford (Trevor) all of N.C., son Mark (Deb) of Avon, and son Gary (Wendy) of S.C., and step sons Tim of WA, Troy (AnnMarie) and retired CSP Sargent Todd Harmon (Leslie) of CT. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Kathleen (Robbie), and Lauren, of N.C., Nicholas and Dean of Avon, step grandchildren Jake, Bridgette, and Emily of WA., Gabe and Nicholas of CT ; 3 great grandchildren Addison and Levi of N.C., and Silas of WA; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. He is united with his late parents in the Grace of God, Anthony and Julia Zacchio formerly of Wethersfield. He is now looking down on us to give us strength one more time. His family will receive friends Thursday November 19, 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday November 20, 2020, 10 AM directly at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. Burial will follow with both Police and Military honors in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. Masks are required along with social distancing at all services. Mass attendance at St. Anne's will be limited to 100 people per the current CT restrictions. The Mass will be web streamed using the following link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/13076029
for anyone wishing to view remotely. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association
