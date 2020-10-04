1/1
Domenic G. Zacchio
1938 - 2020
Domenic Gaetano Zacchio, aged 82 of Sterling, CT, passed away in his home surrounded by family on September 28, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Domenic was born in Middletown, CT on July 11, 1938 to Gaetano & Frances (Ficaro) Zacchio. He was preceded in death by his son, Domenic Zacchio, Jr., and his parents Gaetano and Frances. Domenic is survived by his son Guy Zacchio & his significant other, Kate Siracusano, and daughters Cheri Peltier, and Leonore Zacchio & her significant other Scott Dube, his 5 sisters: Sebastiana Zacchio, Josephine (Clive) Loughlin, Gail (Robert) Saltus, Catherine (Thomas) Kelley, and Patricia Savastra & her significant other Sebastian Garafalo, his 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Domenic grew up in Hartford working for his family's bakery, and enjoying his love for cars. He worked for the State of CT Department of Transportation for 28 years as a skilled tree climber and part of the road crew, promoted to a supervisory role. He enjoyed many hobbies including building with wood, music, dancing, and was an amazing cook. He could be seen playing a hand or 2 of poker at Foxwoods, but really enjoyed dining and talking to people. Domenic loved outdoor activities like boating, fishing, hunting, or just watching the birds and squirrels from his front porch. He especially enjoyed vegetable gardening, making his own wine, and loved passing down to others his knowledge of wine-making, cooking from scratch, and gardening. Domenic was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus council 6999, assisting with church fundraisers. He was also a steady, long-time donor to several philanthropic organizations such as Shriners Hospitals for Children and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Domenic loved to travel. Most recently he toured Italy and Sicily with family and fulfilled his lifelong dream of visiting Alaska. He was funny and always ready with a witty remark, and the thing he held closest to his heart was his love for his family and pets. Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 11a.m. at St. John the Apostle Parish, at 10 Railroad Ave., Plainfield, CT. Seating is limited due to COVID.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Apostle Parish
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
October 3, 2020
Guy, Cheri, Leonore and my 5 Cuzies
Very sorry for your loss. I have many many good memories. The oldest goes all the way back to the Charter Oak Terrace days, dancing at the record hop’s there. I remember Dom drag racing his boss’s 1955 Chevy Nomad down the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield. Then there were all those guitar jam sessions we had in East Hartford when Lucy was on night shift at Hartford hospital. It always ended up with a good cup of coffee and lots of laughs.
Right now I believe he is with and welcomed by family that passed before him.
He was always a good cousin to me, a good man.

Best,
cousin Joe
Joseph Zacchio
Family
October 3, 2020
Shaylin Cersosimo
October 2, 2020
Cheri - oh this breaks my heart. So sorry for you and the entire family. He certainly did live life hard and I remember him working in your garden when I came to visit. I know you will cherish his memory. Hugs and love, cousin Steve.
Steven Martin
Family
October 2, 2020
Cheri I’m so sorry for your loss sounds like your Dad was so full of life! Enjoy your fond memories of him and may God give you and your family patience in this difficult time. All our love and prayers to you.
Paula and Mohamed
Friend
October 2, 2020
Guy, Cheri and Leonore so sorry for the loss of your Dad. He was a good man and loved you all. Our condolences to the rest of your family.
Paulette Shoemaker & Family
Friend
October 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Andrew Lafferty
