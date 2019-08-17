Hartford Courant Obituaries
Domenicangela Longo


1917 - 2019
Domenicangela Longo
Domenicangela Longo, 102, of Hartford, passed away peacefully to be home with the Lord on July 29, 2019. Angela, as she liked to be called, was born on February 1, 1917, in the commune of Pontelandolfo, Province of Benevento, in the Campania region of Southern Italy. Angela will be remembered for her generous spirit, her strength of will, and her unwavering faith in God. She often recalled happy memories of her childhood with her family and four sisters. As a young wife during the Second World War, Angela was left to care for her infant child Maria, while her husband Salvatore fulfilled his military conscription. In 1951, Angela and Salvatore emigrated to Montreal, Canada. Following the engagement of their daughter in 1960, they settled in Hartford, CT, where they spent many happy years. Angela proudly worked for The Travelers Insurance Company until her retirement after many years of service. She was most happy receiving visits from her family, being outdoorstending her vegetable garden and flowers, or reading her Bible under the grape arbor. Angela was pre-deceased by her husband Salvatore, her daughter Maria, and her son John, and will be greatly missed by her son Michael Longo and his partner Patricia Colbourne of Hartford, her granddaughter Deanna Longo and her husband Matthew Colson of Middletown, her son-in-law Carmen Mancini of West Hartford, and her grandson Rocco Mancini, his wife Heather, and their daughter Emma of Glastonbury.In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Domenicangela's name to The Heights at Avery Heights, 705 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106 Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 17, 2019
