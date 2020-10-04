Domenico "Mico" Miceli, 85, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Rosa (Mazzei) Miceli, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Mico was born on June 4, 1935 in Pianopoli, Italy he was the son of the late Italo and Giuseppina (Barberio) Miceli. Mico was a skilled carpenter working for the Windsor Board of Education, where he was known as "Mr. Fix-it". He retired from the school system in 1997 after 30 years of dedicated service. Mico was a member of the Sons of Italy–Ella Grasso Lodge, the Mt. Carmel/St. Cristina Society and the Over the Hill Gang. Mico was very proud of his Model A, throughout the years he was awarded several trophies and recognitions for his car. Mico was also a huge soccer fan and you could always find him tinkering in his yard and especially working in his garden. In addition, he enjoyed making homemade delicacies for his family and friends to enjoy. Most of all, Mico enjoyed being surrounded by his family and the company of good friends. In addition to his wife of 58 years, Mico leaves his daughters Diana Polvani of Wethersfield, Marianna Pellici of Middletown and his son Italo Miceli of Rocky Hill. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren, Alicia Polvani, Marina Pellici, Garrett Pellici, Adelina Miceli and Domenico "Cc" Miceli who love and will miss their Nonno very much. He also leaves his beautiful great grandson Anaiys, his sisters Giuseppina Rino and her husband Ralph of Shelton and Marianna Anagoa of N.J., in addition to several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in both the U.S. and Italy. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 8th from 4-6 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 9th at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Memorial donations in Mico's name may be made to the Lupus Foundation of CT, 270 Farmington Ave #362, Farmington, CT 06032. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.