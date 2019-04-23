Dominic DiNino, 85, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. He was born to John and Mary (DiNardo) DiNino on May 21, 1933 in New Britain, CT. He leaves behind his children, Karen (Steve) Madej of New Britain, CT and Punta Gorda, FL, Patricia (Glenn) Scalia of Tarpon Springs, FL, Joan Buchanan of Berlin, CT, and his two beloved grandsons, Ryan and Brandon Buchanan, both of Middletown, CT. He was married to his wife, Louise, for 32 years.He was a Korean War Veteran.Prior to retirement, he was a passionate educational administrator in New Britain, CT for many years.He was a member of Peace River Baptist Church serving in many capacities over the years. He was a member of Peace River Woodturners and spent many hours turning beautiful bowls on his lathe.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace River Baptist Church, The Salvation Army, or a .A memorial service was held at Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St, Punta Gorda on Monday, April 8 at 2:00 p.m. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary