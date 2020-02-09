Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
52 South Elm St.
Windsor Locks, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominic Dowgewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic J. Dowgewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominic J. Dowgewicz, 89, of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Pauline (Kobus) Dowgewicz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by his family at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Rockville to the late Peter and Pauline (Kowlowski) Dowgewicz, he was a graduate of Rockville High School and has been a Windsor resident for over 60 years. Dominic proudly served his country with the US Air Force during the Korean War and transferred to the Air National Guard where he continued to serve for 40 years, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant. He was a long-standing parishioner of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Windsor Locks and never missed the daily televised mass. Dominic and Pauline loved trips to the shore, especially Wells, Maine, but most importantly enjoyed spending time with family. Dominic will be fondly remember for his warm, welcoming manner and sense of humor. He is survived by his sons, Paul Dowgewicz of Suffield, Mark Dowgewicz of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Alan Dowgewicz and his wife Ellen of Windsor, and Gary Dowgewicz of Windsor; and his grandchildren, Jacob and Rachel. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother Leonard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 11 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St. Windsor Locks, followed by burial with military honors in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. His family will receive friends prior to the Mass on Tuesday from 8:30 AM to 10 AM at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave, Poquonock section of Windsor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dominic's memory may be made to ORTV, Archdiocese of Hartford, 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT 06712-1052. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominic's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
Download Now