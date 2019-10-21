Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominic Hamm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic Thomas Hamm


1996 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominic Thomas Hamm Obituary
Dominic Thomas Hamm, 22, of Southington passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in New Britain on December 3, 1996 the son of Erik and Ebanie (Reyes) Hamm of New Britain. Dominic was a 2016 graduate of Southington High School and he just graduated from Lincoln Technical School in New Britain. He loved playing basketball and being with his special pet dog "Budda". In addition to his parents he leaves his sister Skye Hamm, his paternal grandparents Thomas and Ann Hamm of Southington, his maternal grandmother Millie Harkless and Curtis, his uncle Jacob Hamm and wife Jennifer, two aunts Irene Harkless and Vanessa Harkless and Zanel Dailey as well as many cousins, great aunts and uncles. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22nd from 4-7 pm with a service at 7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominic's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now