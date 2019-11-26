Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc.
64 Ashford Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
(800) 564-3330
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc.
64 Ashford Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc.
64 Ashford Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
417 Broadway
Dobbs Ferry, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominic DeGeorge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic W. DeGeorge


1914 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominic W. DeGeorge Obituary
Dominic W DeGeorge died Nov19, 2019 peacefully with family at his side. Dominic was born May 24, 1914 in the Bronx to the late Antonio DiGiorgio and late Maria Stallone. He was father to Mary Smith, San Jose CA; Barbara Sherman and her husband Richard, Broad Brook CT; Madaline Meyer (and the late Jack Meyer), Chester CT; Irene Moynihan and her husband, Michael, Dobbs Ferry NY. He was Grandpa Nick / Papa to Patricia Smith, Timothy Sullivan, Christopher Smith, Lisa Maneeley, Lizabeth Smith, Carol Sullivan-Ifkovic, Christine Rodrigue, John Meyer, James Meyer, Sandra Meyer Smith, Megan Moynihan, Ryan Moynihan and Kayla Moynihan. He had 14 great-grandchildren, Travis Maneeley, Jessica Maneeley, Allison Rodrigue, Connor Sullivan, Matthew Sullivan, Matthew Meyer, Tyler Maneeley, Caitlin Meyer, Stephanie Rodrigue, Rowena Sullivan, Jeffrey Rodrigue, Timothy Rodrigue, Jenna Ifkovic, Hayley Smith. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Dobbs Ferry. He was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY next to the late Madaline Elf, his wife of 47 years.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominic's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -