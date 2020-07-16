With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dominick Moises Flores Gholston, 27, born on September 12, 1992, of Willimantic/Coventry passed away Friday, July 13, 2020. Dominick was a kind-hearted, giving man. He always went above and beyond for his family, friends, and everyone in between. Dominick had a passion for water whether it be from swimming around in his backyard pool, fishing with his friends, or riding the waves on a jet ski. Growing up, Dominick always loved riding his dirt bike with friends, playing video games like Mortal Kombat with his family, and pranking everyone that would fall for it. Dominick was a warm and compassionate zoophilist who bonded with every dog he came across. Dominick inspired his sister with his love of art and constant drawing as he grew up, and inspired his brother with his fiery, outgoing, and thrill seeking, yet sometimes mischievous, personality. Dominick's search for adventure and thrill never stopped even while he was flying a plane. His favorite time spent was with his two precious children. His acts of kindness continued even after his passing away as he donated his organs saving five lives. Dominick is survived by his beloved parents, Jessica, Steve, and Moises; siblings Coralyn and Stevie; loving grandparents Sharon and David; children Ryan and Aiden; other siblings Brittney, Allison, Kelsey, Eden, Hailey, and Mason; along with many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and other extended family. Dominick is now reunited with his grandfather/best friend John Whitman Elliott and other family/friends. Dominick's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00-5:00pm at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson St. Willimantic, CT 06226. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Northeast Family Federal Credit Union c/o Jessica Gholston 361 Boston Post Rd. North Windham, CT 06256. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com