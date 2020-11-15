Dominick J. Console, 95 of Wethersfield, CT and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020, and is now joyfully reunited in heaven with his wife, Christine and son, Paul. Dominick was born October 9, 1925 in Hartford, the middle son of three boys to the late Paul E. Console Sr. and Frances (Tassone) Console. He frequently reminisced about his happy childhood in Hartford's North End. Dominick graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1942, where he met Christine Lisella, his future wife and best friend for more than 65 years. On January 20, 1944, Dominick enlisted in the United States Army to take his brother, Julius' place in the draft, allowing Julius to continue working for the war effort and caring for their family. Dominick fought on the front lines with Company I of the 253rd Regiment of the 63rd Division. He was awarded The Bronze Star along with two Purple Hearts for exemplary conduct in ground combat against an armed enemy, after being seriously wounded in battle in Germany. When he returned from the War in 1945, Dominick worked several odd jobs prior to being hired by the CT State Police Department, where, over the course of his 43 years with the Department, he worked his way up to become the Director of Tele-Communications. Dominick was a member of the CT State Police Alumni Association, on the Board of Directors for the CT State Police Credit Union, Vice President and Steward of the A&R Union, member of the Hartford Elks, as well as a charter member of the Wethersfield/Rocky Hill Elks. On September 24, 1949, Dominick and Christine were married in Hartford, CT. They started a family and moved to Wethersfield in the summer of 1962 where they resided for the rest of their lives. A hard-working individual, Dominick moonlighted as a private chauffeur for some of Hartford's most well-to-do individuals, which later led to the founding of Console's Travel-Rite Limousine Service Inc. which served all facets of the limousine and hearse business. Dom was also one of the founding partners of The Airport Connection, a shuttle bus service which provided transportation to and from Bradley International Airport. Dominick relished the time that he and Christine spent at their home in Naples, Florida. Most important to Dom was his family and their well-being. He was immensely proud of his children's and grandchildren's accomplishments. Dominick will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his loving family, sons, John J. Console and his wife, Laura Nash, Mark A. Console, and his children, Andrew John "AJ" and Serena Mays, all of Wethersfield; his daughter-in-law Elizabeth "Betsy" Kennedy Console, of Trumbull and her daughter, Elizabeth Kennedy Console and her fiancé, Andrew Kinder, of Naples, FL; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Olivia and Sebastian Dignoti of Wethersfield; nephews, Anthony S. Dignoti and his wife, Amy of Wethersfield, and Anthony J. Console of El Sobrante, CA; nieces, Joanne Console Demby and husband, Jeff of Reno, NV, Janet Console Allgire and her daughter, Jessica Allgire, of San Mateo, CA.; and many dear friends including Barry Tuttle and Sandy Labbadia. In addition to his wife, Christine and his parents, Dominick is pre-deceased by his eldest son, Paul D. Console, and his two brothers, Julius A. Console and Paul E. Console Jr. Due to the COVID Pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Dominick's life will be held in the Church of the Incarnation in Wethersfield, with entombment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. A public Memorial Mass of Remembrance will be announced and celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield, CT 06109, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield. To extend online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit desopofuneralchapel.com
.