Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Dominick Severino
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
601 Silas Deane Hwy
Wethersfield, CT
Dominick R. Severino, Sr., 93, of Wethersfield, devoted husband for 68 years to Pauline (Mudano) Severino, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hartford, the son of Salvatore and Pauline (Raia) Severino. Dominick also proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He retired from D&D Market in 1991. Dominick loved gardening, enjoyed many retired years in Florida with his wife, but mostly enjoyed spending time and being with his family. He is survived by four daughters and one son: Armida Crowley, Clelia Severino, Elizabeth Gionfriddo (Byron) Cole, Cheryl (Steven) Damato and Dominick Severino, Jr. He is survived by 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son-in-law Kevin Crowley and three sisters. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m at Christ the King Church (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield,CT. He will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetary. Calling hours will be Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dominick's name may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492, For online condolences, please visit www.Brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 9, 2019
