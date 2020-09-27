1/1
Dominick W. Burba
Dominick W. Burba, 48, of Bolton, CT died September 19, 2020 from injuries suffered during a motorcycle accident on a back road in North Windham. Dominick's skill as a self-taught mechanic was remarkable. He was able to repair almost anything with a motor, including motorcycles, autos, and heavy equipment. He also sidelined as a home improvement contractor. Dominick was fun-loving and always there when someone needed help. Dominick is survived by his guardian parents, Ken and Carla Barton of Bolton, CT; his children Nickolas, Caitlyn, Carolyn, Thomas, and Jefferson; his Uncle Richard; his Aunt Linda; several nieces and nephews; and his dog Otis. He was preceded in death by his mother Carol Lindsey. Dominick will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Dominick's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson St. Willimantic, CT 06226. His Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, September 29 at 11:00am at Saint Mary Church 46 Valley St. Willimantic, CT 06226 with his burial to follow at 12:00pm at Townsend Cemetery in Andover, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to Ken and Carla to help with expenses would be greatly appreciated. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
