Don Lakota Sunrock, 82, of Rocky Hill, husband of the late Helen Charron, died April 15, 2020. He was born February 5, 1938 in Nashua, NH, the son of the late Armand and Irene (Robichaud) Charron. Don proudly served his country for over 20 years as a member of the U.S. Army, including time during the Vietnam War. Don was known for his reserved personality and really enjoyed repeatedly watching the Lion King movie. In his younger days, he was known as quite the tap dancer, and especially liked tap dancing at the Bushnell in Hartford. Don is survived by his cousin, Sister Elaine Marquis of Manchester, NH. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister Claire Fellows. Private funeral services and burial with military honors will be celebrated at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is assisting with arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.