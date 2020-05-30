Don Lakota Sunrock
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Lakota Sunrock, 82, of Rocky Hill, husband of the late Helen Charron, died April 15, 2020. He was born February 5, 1938 in Nashua, NH, the son of the late Armand and Irene (Robichaud) Charron. Don proudly served his country for over 20 years as a member of the U.S. Army, including time during the Vietnam War. Don was known for his reserved personality and really enjoyed repeatedly watching the Lion King movie. In his younger days, he was known as quite the tap dancer, and especially liked tap dancing at the Bushnell in Hartford. Don is survived by his cousin, Sister Elaine Marquis of Manchester, NH. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister Claire Fellows. Private funeral services and burial with military honors will be celebrated at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is assisting with arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved