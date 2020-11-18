He died Thursday, 11/12/20, from Myelodysplasia Syndrome and Alzheimer. He was born 8/31/40 to Julia (Piccolo) and Thomas. Married 6/11/66, 54 years. Graduated from Hall High School and attended Becker Junior College. Worked at Easter Seals Society, Co owner of Dairy Queen Manchester, and Quality Paving salesman. Enjoyed bowling, tennis, soccer, and racquetball. Left spouse Margery (nee Goodno); left daughter Julie; sons Thomas and Michael; brother, Thomas (Mary) in Florida; sister-in-law, Claire Goodno; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Richard.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2020.