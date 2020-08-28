Donald (Don) A. Flenke of Portland, CT beloved husband of Susan Zuraw of 22 years passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Son of the late George and Mary (Krupienski) Flenke, Don was born in Hartford on July 10, 1945. He graduated from Windsor High School in 1963. A year after graduating he entered the United States Air Force attaining the rank of sergeant and serving in Vietnam, being wounded during his tour of duty serving his country. Upon his discharge, he was employed in the paper products manufacturing industry serving in various capacities for more than 30 years. After his retirement, Don and Sue purchased a cabin cruiser and enjoyed boating up and down the Connecticut River, dropping anchor to do some fishing. Don was an avid Yankees fan and was saddened when the Whalers left Hartford, his other favorite team. In addition to his wife Sue, he leaves behind his beloved daughter Karen (Flenke) Peabody and her husband Jim, his son Jeffrey Flenke and a grandson Toby Duke. He leaves two brothers behind, Howard Flenke of York, PA and Bill Flenke and wife Mona of Windsor, CT. Don was predeceased by his brother Robert Flenke. Due to COVID-19, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. Memorial contributions to your local food bank would be appreciated.



