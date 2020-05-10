With Deepest Sympathies to the Family,
The Officers and Members of the 4th District Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary.
LEBANON- Donald A. O'Connor, 91, died peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born in Harvey, IL on August 25, 1928 to the late Herbert and Selma (Neibert) O'Connor. Donald graduated from Thorton Township High school in 1946 then, in 1948 he joined the U.S. Navy were he proudly served as a submariner for 23 years. He retired in 1972 at the rank of E-7 Chief Petty Officer. He served as the state commander of the VFW in 1998 and as their Chaplin for 13 years. He was united in marriage to Giovanna "Jonii" Mazzoli on December 1, 1955; she predeceased him in 2001. Donald founded O'Connor Installation LLC, was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Lebanon, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Donald is survived by his children; Karen Greene and husband Clay of FL, Erin O'Connor and partner Jim of VA, Kelii Freelove and husband Ray of Willimantic, Christopher O'Connor and wife Lisa of Canterbury and Brendan O'Connor and wife Maria of Plainfield; his brother Russel "Dale" O'Connor of HI, his sister Lucelle Ryder of CA; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and loving wife, Jonii, of 45 year, Donald was predeceased by his daughter Bonii O'Connor. A Social Distancing Wake will be held at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 321 Village Hill Rd. Lebanon on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00am followed by a "Drive in Service" at 11am. The service can be seen live on Facebook at redeemerlutheranchurch-CT. Interment at New Lebanon Cemetery will be for the immediate family only. Please visit www.belmontfh.com for on-line condolences. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.