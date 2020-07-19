Bonnie and family;

Donald and I became friends at the age of six and remained so through the years. Although life took us down different paths we remained friends and would occasionally encounter each other in a golf setting. Dons life was rightfully centered around Bonnie , their children and grandchildren and his career. All of us who knew him were privileged and

are better for it. God Speed my friend and God Bless your family.

Jim Griffin

Friend