Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Faith Congregational Church
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Congregational Church
2030 Main St.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Donald B. Stewart 67, formally of Hartford CT, passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Savior on Wednesday evening September 18, 2019,at River Manor Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre, PA. Celebration of Donald's life will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Faith Congregational Church 2030 Main Street, Hartford CT 06120, at 10:00 am with visitation prior to from 9:00 am -10:00 am. Burial will follow at Connecticut State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown, CT. The repast will be held at Faith Congregational Church (860-547-0820) For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 24, 2019
