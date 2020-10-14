Donald Beaulieu, 83, of Newington, passed away peacefully after battling dementia on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Lavertue) Beaulieu for 61 years. Born in Grand Isle, Maine, he was a Newington resident for 58 years and a member of St. Mary's Church. Donald was the #1 Fisherman and enjoyed time riding his Harley. He also loved gardening, fiddlehead picking and the beaches in Rhode Island, as well as being a Red Sox fan. He retired from Dayon's Manufacturing after many years of employment and was the President of the Cercle Social Francais, Inc. and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Along with his wife Lorraine, he leaves his two children, Daniel Beaulieu of Newington, and Lynn Stengel of South Windsor, and his two grandchildren, James and Jason Stengel. He was predeceased by his stepbrother George Dionne and his stepsister Nancy Dube. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 17th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. Social distancing, capacity guidelines and face covering mandates will be strictly enforced. He will be laid to rest following the mass in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.