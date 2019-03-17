Donald Bruce Chant, 73, of Cromwell, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Kisarewich) Chant. Donald was born in New Britain on January 8, 1946, son of the late Wilfred and Edith (Abercrombie) Chant. Besides his wife of 34 years, Donald is survived by his four children, Amy Bechard of Phoenix, AZ, Jodi Latina and her husband Anthony of Wethersfield, Matthew Chant and his wife Rachel of Rocky Hill and Lori Johnson and her husband Michael of Hamden. He also leaves behind his nine grandchildren who gave him so much joy in life as well as his brother, Paul Chant and his wife Ginny of Berlin, longtime friend and mother to three of his children, Karen Hall of Wethersfield and many nieces, nephews and close friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Chant. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (March 22nd) at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial with full military honors will follow at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown at 1 p.m. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday (March 21st) from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Memorial donations in Donald's name may be made to the Oasis of Life Christian Church, 945 Cromwell Ave., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave a message for the family, share a special photo or read the full obituary, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019