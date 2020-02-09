Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
THE LODGE
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
THE LODGE
130 Deerfield Road
Windsor, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Riviera Community Chapel
Rivera Beach
View Map
Donald C. Bush Obituary
Donald Craig Bush, 69, of Hartford, CT, beloved husband of Ruth (Henderson) Bush, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. Born in West Palm Beach, FL, son of the late Alvin Bush, Jr. and Luevinia (Coleman) Bush, he was raised there moving to CT in 1969 where he had been employed by Pratt & Whitney Div. of UTC retiring in 2016. He enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. He was a member of Greater Refuge Church of Christ, Hartford. Besides his wife he leaves his son Dionne C. Bush of Hartford; five daughters Katrina E. Bush of Marietta, GA, Donna Keel and her husband Colby of West Palm Beach, FL, Deitra K. Bush of West Hartford, Rhea E. Lewis of AZ, and Ambren L. Lewis of Hartford; four grandchildren Donavon C. Bush, Kennedy E. Sutton, Saria J. Bush, and Davionne C. Bush; three brothers Lanorris Bush of Quincy, FL, Dallas Bush and Randy Bush both of West Palm Beach, FL; a sister Gretchen Keel of Rivera Beach, FL; aunts Emmareen Ely and LelaMae Holman; and many nieces nephews, cousins, and extended family. He was predeceased by brothers Alvin Bush III and Michael Bush and a sister Kimberly Boyd. His family will receive friends Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00- 5 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 5 PM at THE LODGE, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor, CT. A reception will follow the service. A Funeral Service will be held at Riviera Community Chapel in Rivera Beach, FL on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with burial in Glenwood Cemetery. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
