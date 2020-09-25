Donald E. Cassidy, 76, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Services will be private. Donald was born February 9, 1944 in Manchester, New Hampshire, son of the late James E. Cassidy and Julienne Nadeau Cassidy. Donald grew up in Berlin, CT and graduated Berlin High School in 1961. He honorably served in the Army National Guard and was a skilled carpenter. He lived in Burlington, CT for 39 years where he built a home and raised his family. He engaged in a number of hobbies throughout his lifetime including golf, auto racing, fishing, and collecting. In retirement, he enjoyed crafting in his wood shop, relaxing at the lake, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Those closest to him appreciated his strong work ethic, easy-going nature, good-heartedness, and honesty. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Allana E. Cassidy of Mt. Pleasant, SC, brother Raymond Cassidy (Carol) of Berlin, CT; children: Daniel J. Cassidy of Burlington, CT and his wife Bethany T. Cassidy, Lorin C. Wolfe of Malvern, PA and her husband Brad W. Wolfe, Emily J. Sustar of Gilbert, SC and her husband J. Robert Sustar, and Patrick J. Cassidy of White Stone, VA and his wife Sarah A. Evans; grandchildren: Zachary J. Sustar, Madeline C. Sustar, Josh R. Sustar, Wesley D. Wolfe, William P. Wolfe, Ava A. Wolfe, and Bruce E. Evans-Cassidy. In lieu of flowers, gifts supporting Head and Neck Cancer may be made to Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center.



