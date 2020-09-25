1/1
Donald E. Cassidy
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Cassidy, 76, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Services will be private. Donald was born February 9, 1944 in Manchester, New Hampshire, son of the late James E. Cassidy and Julienne Nadeau Cassidy. Donald grew up in Berlin, CT and graduated Berlin High School in 1961. He honorably served in the Army National Guard and was a skilled carpenter. He lived in Burlington, CT for 39 years where he built a home and raised his family. He engaged in a number of hobbies throughout his lifetime including golf, auto racing, fishing, and collecting. In retirement, he enjoyed crafting in his wood shop, relaxing at the lake, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Those closest to him appreciated his strong work ethic, easy-going nature, good-heartedness, and honesty. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Allana E. Cassidy of Mt. Pleasant, SC, brother Raymond Cassidy (Carol) of Berlin, CT; children: Daniel J. Cassidy of Burlington, CT and his wife Bethany T. Cassidy, Lorin C. Wolfe of Malvern, PA and her husband Brad W. Wolfe, Emily J. Sustar of Gilbert, SC and her husband J. Robert Sustar, and Patrick J. Cassidy of White Stone, VA and his wife Sarah A. Evans; grandchildren: Zachary J. Sustar, Madeline C. Sustar, Josh R. Sustar, Wesley D. Wolfe, William P. Wolfe, Ava A. Wolfe, and Bruce E. Evans-Cassidy. In lieu of flowers, gifts supporting Head and Neck Cancer may be made to Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved