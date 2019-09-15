Home

Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Donald E. Raymond Obituary
Donald E. Raymond, 84, of West Hartford, formerly of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Wed., Sept. 18th at 11AM at the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave, East Hartford, CT, followed by burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford,. A time of visitation, at the funeral home, will precede the service from 9AM-11AM. For the complete obituary, to leave an online condolence or to view Donald's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
