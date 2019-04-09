Donald F. Dzioba, 83, of New Britain, CT died Thursday, April 4, 2019 peacefully at home. Don was born on September 13, 1935, in New Britain, CT to the late Lawrence and Stella (Bak) Dzioba, he was a lifelong resident of New Britain. Don retired from the Fenn Manufacturing Company in Newington in 2000 after thirty-three years of dedicated service. He was an Electrician in Facilities Maintenance at Fenn. Don also performed many electrical jobs for family, friends, and associates throughout the years. He was a member of Sacred Heart and Holy Cross Churches. Don was always quite the character and was so jovial and fun loving. He loved boating, fishing, hunting, and in his later years was quite a successful farmer. Don loved to share his summer and fall harvest with family and friends and often used his tiller on many a friend's garden. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.Don is survived by his beloved daughter and devoted caretaker Donna Dzioba of New Britain, CT, his son Edward Dzioba and his wife Andrea of Haslet, TX; and his grandchildren Daniel Edward Dzioba and Samuel Thomas Dzioba. Don was predeceased by his beloved wife Wanda (Cybulski) Dzioba in 2009, his loving daughter Irene (Dzioba) McDonald in 2012, his two sisters Lucy (Dzioba) Masocco and Cecelia (Dzioba) Sperduti. Funeral rites for Don will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west – exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit – one mile down on right. To extend condolences to the Dzioba family or to share a memory of Don, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary