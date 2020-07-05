Donald Francis Mull passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on June 10, 2020 at his home in Lone Jack, Missouri. He was born in Hartford, CT to Benedict F. & Mary T. (Wolanin) Mull on June 12, 1945. Don grew up in Wethersfield, CT. He served four years in the United States Air Force stationed in Thailand. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, and anything outdoors. Don loved cooking & was an avid gardener. Along with touring the United States, Don traveled through Europe, Asia & Africa. Don is survived by his wife, Marsha; his two children: Lisa Tilley & her husband Craig of Georgia and Kevin Mull & his wife Carissa of South Carolina; his two grandchildren Presley & Jace; several step-children, step-grand-children, & step-great-grand-children. Don also leaves behind his sister, Patricia A. Klein & her husband, John; his brother Thomas A. Mull & his wife, Lisa; and several nieces & nephews. Don was employed in the family business, Mull Brothers, with IBM, and with EMC. Private services were held at Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove, Missouri.



