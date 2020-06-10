Don Prussia, 81, passed away quietly at his home in Missouri with his wife of 32 years by his side. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut and proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Hartley. Don was devoted to his career as a Conservation Officer for the State of Connecticut, retiring after 27 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman engaging in hunting, fishing, hiking, gardening, and generously teaching others to enjoy the same pursuits. Don is survived by his children, James (Melissa) Prussia of Virginia, Victoria (Christopher) Reiser of Connecticut, John (Becky) Prussia of Georgia, and Sandra Blake of California; his grandchildren Tatiana, Katie, Jared, Mariah, Jacob, Ben, Cassie, Jeremy, Megan, David, Daniel, Joshua, Matthew, Ryan, and Nikki; great-grandchildren Maia, Arya, and Robert; and special nephews Roy (Carmen) Maddocks and Bill (Brenda) Maddocks. A Celebration of Life will be held in Connecticut at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity in Don's memory or do something helpful for someone in need.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.