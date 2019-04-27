Donald G. Dobson, 88, of East Berlin, entered into eternal peace on April 25, 2019 at home. He was the son of the late George and Pearl (Brown) Dobson. Don was born in Presque Isle, Maine and came to Glastonbury, CT at an early age. He graduated from Glastonbury High School, class of 1949. He was an U.S. Air Force Veteran. Don worked for IBM before moving to Ft. Lauderdale for a career in the Furniture Business, which spanned 50 years. Don was an avid dancer, had a show on Channel 30 in the 1950's, and performed on many cruise ships. He lived a remarkable life and did it "his way".He is survived by his sister Joyce Litwin of Glastonbury, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Marie Chaloux, Pat Agraves, Shirley Gardiner, Gloria Kearney; and by a brother, Wendall Dobson. Don is also survived by his companion of 32 years, Margaret Benjamin Mirante; his extended family, Joe, Sue, Jake, and Larissa Benjamin; and dear friends, Clarise and Greg Pelkey of Kensington and Shirley Poulin of Bristol.There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2019